Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston

Police said the woman was with a friend when another woman walked up to her and fired multiple times. The victim turned her back to protect her child from the gunfire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities identified a woman who died protecting her 1-year-old from gunshots in southeast Houston Monday morning.

The video above is from a previous report.

The 21-year-old mother, Chante Wilson, was shot multiple times by a woman in the 3700 block of Faulkner near Scott Street, according to police.

At about 1:30 a.m., Wilson was walking down the street with a friend from the corner store when the suspect ambushed her, investigators said.

As Wilson walked by, the suspect, who hid between parked cars, jumped out and began shooting at her, police said.

According to detectives, Wilson turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.

Officials said the baby was not injured, but Wilson was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators said the child's father took the baby before police arrived.

Police describe the suspect as a Black woman aged 18 to 22. Detectives said she fled the scene driving a red Nissan Cube or another type of small sedan.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman holding 1-year-old killed after shooter walks up and shoots her in SE Houston, police say