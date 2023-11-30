Robbers seen running up victim's credit card at Galleria Mall, HPD alleges

Houston police allege four men played roles in a robbery committed by Taser on Nov. 7. They were later spotted using the victim's credit cards.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman footed the bill for a group's Galleria Mall shopping spree but didn't do it out of generosity or the holiday spirit.

The Houston Police Department alleges four men played a role in a Taser-point robbery committed when the victim was sitting in her vehicle.

According to HPD's Robbery Division, two of the men were seen on camera swooping in on the woman at about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the 5300 block of Kirby Drive at Bissonnet.

One of the men opens the woman's driver's side door and stuns the victim before grabbing her purse, police said.

The two suspects return to an awaiting gray four-door sedan, taking off from the commercial parking lot, while the woman tries to run and take back her belongings.

The victim alleges the group may have followed her from a bank a mile down Kirby before they struck.

Apparently, the group wasted little time to cash in on the spoils of their crime. Police said they ran up charges on the victim's credit cards at a fast-food restaurant and numerous stores within the Galleria Mall, including a Foot Locker and a Burberry. HPD connected the individuals when they used the women's cards that Tuesday afternoon.

Police described the suspects all as Black males. They were wearing the following:

Suspect No. 1: Blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes;

Suspect No. 2: Blue and white jacket, with light-colored, torn jeans;

Suspect No. 3: Black/white hoodie and gray jeans;

Suspect No. 4: Black hoodie and gray pants.

Houston police released surveillance images of four individuals accused of robbing a woman in Upper Kirby and then abusing the victim's credit cards on Nov. 7, 2023. HPD Robbery Division

Houston police released surveillance images of the vehicle believed to have been used by a group accused of robbing a woman in Upper Kirby on Nov. 7, 2023.

Now that police put their faces out to the public, they're turning to you.

If you recognize any of the individuals or the vehicle, you're urged to Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

What ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows

The alleged stun-gun holdup unfolded in an area that includes Southampton, the Rice University area, Shadow Lawn, and Broad Acres.

The area, home to 19,000 people, reported 15 robberies in the last 12 months. However, the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows a decline in holdups from 2019 through 2022.

2019 : 25.

: 25. 2020 : 20.

: 20. 2021 : 18.

: 18. 2022: 13.

You can look up Houston crime numbers in your neighborhood here.