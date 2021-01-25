worker death

Man killed in crane accident in Channelview area

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died in a crane accident in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The deadly accident happened at an equipment rental business at 120 Tower Street, near Sheldon and East Freeway at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies determined a man was run over by a crane, and pronounced deceased at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

An investigation is underway.

Just last week, an employee died while at work at a Schlumberger Limited facility in Sugar Land. The company didn't elaborate on the cause of death, but said they are saddened by the tragic death. They also said an investigation has begun.

