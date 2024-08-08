Construction worker dies after falling off scaffold in Tomball area, Pct. 4 says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A 56-year-old construction worker died after he fell off a scaffold Wednesday evening in the Tomball area, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The constable's office said the incident happened in the 23100 block of Birmingham Grove Lane. The worker had reportedly fallen off the scaffold and was unresponsive.

In a later statement, the office said the worker had been confirmed dead at the hospital.

"Please keep him and his family in your prayers," Constable Mark Herman wrote on social media platform X.

It was not immediately known what caused the worker to fall, but authorities said an investigation is ongoing at the scene.

The worker's name is not known.