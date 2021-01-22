worker death

Schlumberger employee death under investigation after tragic death

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities said an employee died while at work at the Schlumberger Limited oil refinery in Sugar Land on Thursday.

The company said as of now, they won't be releasing the name of the employee, but said they are saddened by the tragic death. They also said an investigation has begun.

Schlumberger released the following statement:

"We are saddened by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased employee during this difficult time. We are working with local authorities and an investigation is underway."



The cause of death is unknown.
