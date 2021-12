CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in custody in Chambers County after they were pulled over in a Lamborghini Gallardo that was stolen out of Florida, according to authorities.On Monday, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook that the owner of the stolen supercar called Chambers County dispatch asking for help tracking down the car.Deputies said they pulled over the Lamborghini on I-10 westbound near Winnie, which is about 55 miles east of Houston.As the investigation continues into the car theft, investigators have not said what charges the suspect could be facing.