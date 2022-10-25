Chambers County investigating after person found dead south of Beach City, sheriff's office say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Chambers County authorities are investigating after a person was found dead south of Beach City on Tuesday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received reports of a body found along FM 1405.

Additional details, such as the person's gender or age, were not immediately available, but authorities said this case is being investigated as a homicide.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.