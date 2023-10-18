Channelview father and acquaintance charged for alleged role in son's death, authorities say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Channelview father was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the death of his 29-year-old son, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

Cobin Rocio of Channelview and Melvin Carraway of Houston were both charged with tampering with evidence - a human corpse, a second-degree felony.

The alleged crime dates back to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, when detectives with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office found a body at the 807-mile marker westbound on I-10.

Based on their observations, authorities said foul play was involved in the victim's death.

Days later, on Oct. 16, the victim was identified as 29-year-old Romeo Jimerson of Channelview. With the victim's name, detectives said they began tracking down possible leads and speaking with those who last interacted with Jimerson.

On Oct. 17, detectives presented facts of the case to the Chambers County District Attorney's Office, who then approved the charges of tampering.

Based on arrest details, Rocio was identified as Jimerson's father. Carraway was identified as an acquaintance of Jimerson and Rocio.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into Chambers County Jail on a bond of $750,000 each.

Despite the arrests, the case remains under investigation as they're working to learn more about Jamerson's death. Authorities said charges could be upgraded.