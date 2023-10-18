CenterPoint Energy union workers voting on strike authorization after issues with sick days, bonuses

CenterPoint Energy union workers are voting on a new contract proposal and deciding whether to authorize a strike based on paid sick days demands.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Wednesday vote could authorize a strike by CenterPoint Energy's union employees.

While the vote results are still unknown, the company said a potential strike would not impact the power coming to your house.

ABC13 spoke with union officials who said the vote would be coming in by email, so it could take a while before we know if the strike will happen.

The union and the company have been in negotiations for several months. At issue is a reduced number of paid sick days.

A previous contract would have seen the first five sick days be unpaid. The union said no to that and wants to base paid sick days on years of employment for those currently on the job.

That was rejected by the workers of I-BEW Local 66.

There were other issues, including proposed smaller pay increases, the proposed end to annual bonuses, and the disciplinary system for employee attendance.

ABC13 asked CenterPoint about the potential strike. They sent a statement saying, in part, "While we continue working with IBEW 66 to come to an agreement, if a strike were to occur, CenterPoint is prepared to continue delivering safe and reliable service to our customers."

We should know by Wednesday afternoon if the union votes to approve a new contract or go on strike.

