Suspect in Vanessa Guillen murder asks judge to throw out confession

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman accused of helping dismember and hide the body of Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen has asked a federal judge to toss her confession, saying it was taken illegally.According to federal court documents filed on Wednesday, officers did not read 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar her Miranda rights at the start of an interrogation that took place on June 30, 2020. The documents state Aguilar was being questioned about her boyfriend, 20-year-old Aaron Robinson, an Army Specialist who was later identified as the person of interest in Guillen's case.Aguilar claims her phone was taken away and that officers did not tell her anything she said could be held against her in court."They did not say she had the right to an attorney during questioning. And they did not ask if she was willing to waive those rights," read the court documents.Aguilar reportedly helped lead law enforcement to Robinson, before he was confronted and killed himself. She is charged with felony alteration and mutilation to impede an investigation.If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison with a maximum $250,000 fine.A motion for a hearing has been scheduled for April 27.