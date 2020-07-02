Civilian suspect in Vanessa Guillen case identified

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- A civilian suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen told investigators she was asked to help hide a body, according to police.Cecily Aguilar, 22, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.The Army said Aguilar is the estranged wife of a former soldier who was stationed at Fort Hood.Aaron David Robinson, a 20-year-old Army Specialist, was identified as the person of interest in Guillen's case. She disappeared in April. Robinson died by suicide when authorities made contact with him on Wednesday, according to special agent Damon Phelps with the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.According to investigators, Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on base on April 22.Robinson allegedly admitted to Aguilar that he transferred the woman's body off the base to a remote site in Bell County."Subsequently, Robinson enlisted the help of Aguilar in disposing of the dead female's body," read a news release issued Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office - Western District of Texas.Aguilar told investigators she "recognized the deceased whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of" as Guillen.The remains found in Bell County have yet to be formally identified by authorities.Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison and with a maximum $250,000 fine.She's currently being held at the Bell County jail. Her first court appearance will be in Waco.The hearing is expected to take place early next week.