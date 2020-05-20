Coronavirus

Coronavirus: CDC releases swimming pool reopening guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Centers For Disease Control has issued some guidelines for anyone thinking of going to the pool as states relax restrictions.

It states that people should wear face coverings when possible but it is not recommended to wear them in the water because of potential breathing problems.

The same personal hygiene etiquette is encouraged, including handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes, as well as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and shared objects.

Limiting the number of people in common areas is also recommended to maintain social distance.

CDC says lifeguards should only be focused on the pool, not worrying about whether people are wearing masks.
