covid-19 pandemic

Couple forced to live in truck among many Houstonians dealing with evictions

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Couple forced to live in truck among many evicted Houstonians

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite the new eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, data from January Advisors shows 28 claims were filed on Thursday.

There have been more than 220 since the beginning of the month.

Help is out there for renters and landlords, but some Houstonians are still falling through the gaps and are being evicted from their homes and having a hard time finding relief.

"All of a sudden, we hear a loud knock on the door. I looked through the peephole and went, 'Oh well. Here we go.' There were three constables standing there," said Stephanie Bailey.

She and her husband, Richard, were evicted from their rental home in Cypress on Monday.

"As you can see, all of our stuff is just thrown. I got two chests of drawers here, and that's most of our clothes," she said.

Everything the couple owns came out of the house and onto the lawn. Their truck turned into the safest place they had to sleep.

Stephanie said medical bills hadn't been leaving enough money to cover the rent and created a high-stress situation for two senior citizens on a fixed income plus their pets.

"It's just him and me right now. Well, and Ginger," she said referring to her dog.

Meanwhile, people like Jay Malone, who works to get renters the assistance they need to avoid evictions, are staying busy.

"We're kind of in a situation right now where people need help, more than they ever have, and it's harder to get them the help that they need," she said.

Right now, rental relief is running out.

The Houston Chronicle reports the Harris County Rental Assistance program has already distributed about $157 million of the $195.5 million allotted according to Catholic Charities.

On top of that, Malone said some judges aren't enforcing the moratorium.

"Moratoriums are only as effective as their enforcement, and unfortunately, in Texas, enforcement has been really bad," he said.

Malone said there is no guidance at the state or federal level that forces judges to stop hearing evictions cases.

"We call on all of those judges to do the right thing and make sure that people that are at risk during this terrible pandemic, the rise in [the delta variant,] [that] their cases are heard," said Malone. "That those people are getting the legal protections that they deserve."

The Baileys have since been connected with charities that are now helping them move out of their truck into safe housing thanks to help of ABC13.

For updates, follow ABC13 reporter Briana Conner on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countycoronavirus helpcoronavirusdisaster reliefcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 diariespandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19lost moneygovernmenthouston fights covidevictionrenters
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News