woman killed

Man arrested in murder of 25-year-old pregnant Houston woman

Cavanna Smith's body was found on the side of Reid Street and Irvington in October. The 25-year-old had been shot.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in murder of pregnant Houston woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old pregnant woman before leaving her body on the side of the road has been arrested.

Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Cavanna Smith. Boyd was arrested last Friday without incident.



ABC13 spoke exclusively with Smith's family, who said the murder happened the same day she showed an ultrasound to the man she was seeing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman found dead in N. Houston street after neighbors hear sound of gunshot
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police are searching for a man accused of killing a pregnant 25-year-old woman and leaving her body on the side of the road back in October.



Smith's body was found on Oct. 6, on the side of Reid Street and Irvington, just near the North Loop.

"He shot her like she was a dog, and I wouldn't even do that to a dog," said Smith's sister, Brittany Wilson, a week ago. "When you imagine someone would shoot a dog and just leave them like an animal, in the middle of the street."

Wilson said she went to an ultrasound appointment with her sister on Oct. 5, after finding out she was pregnant, the day before she was murdered.

While Wilson said her sister was nervous, she was also excited. Smith told Boyd she was pregnant, but he didn't take the news lightly.

"He was not happy and said he did not want any more children," Wilson said.

Smith went to see Boyd the next day to get the money he owed her. Her texts to her family reveal she feared something could happen.

"She said, 'I am going to get my money and if anything happens to me, this is where I am at,' and shared her location," Wilson recalled.


The same night, one of their other sisters received a chilling screenshot from Smith's best friend. The text sent from Smith, time-stamped at 6:45 p.m., read, "I have been kidnapped, I'm in the back of Kwan's truck."

At the sight of that message, Smith's family immediately called 911. According to court records, during an investigation, a body was found on Reid Street, later identified as Smith.

Records show police found a positive pregnancy test in Boyd's apartment, with a note, and an ultrasound picture.

Boyd was identified as a suspect in the case, and on Nov. 9, he was charged in Smith's murder.

Smith was one of five children. Her mother described her as the life of the family with a big career ahead of her. She was an entrepreneur and was going back to school to get her master's in criminal justice.

"She didn't deserve what happened to her," Smith's mom said. "My main concern is justice will be served. She was a young person and just only began to live her life."

The video above is from a Nov. 15, 2021 report about the woman's murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderwoman killedpregnant womandeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Woman was in 'meditative position' when she was hit in parking lot
Man charged in connection with wife's death, records show
3-year-old described mom's shooting death to deputies, prosecutors say
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News