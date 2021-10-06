woman killed

Woman found dead in N. Houston street after neighbors hear sound of gunshot

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found shot and killed in N. Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder investigation is underway on Houston's north side after neighbors said they heard a gunshot and found a woman dead in the street.

As neighbors on Reid Street near Irvington were prepping to start their day, they heard a gunshot.

"By the time I got up, I saw the fire department pulled up and I saw this body that was covered there," neighbor Jamie Garcia said.

The call came into 911 just before 7 a.m.

A young Black woman in her 20s or 30s was shot at least one time and killed, Houston police said, just a couple hundred feet away from the busy Irvington Boulevard.



"After speaking with neighbors, it looks like they heard an altercation between a male and female, followed by a gunshot," Det. Adrian Lopez with HPD said.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene eastbound on Reid in an older-model white Ford F-150

Police found a cellphone at the scene and are working to figure out who it belongs to, as neighbors try to recover from the shock of a shooting in the middle of their street.

"This is tragic and just too close to home," Garcia said.

If you were in the area on the north side, near Reid and Irvington, around 7 a.m. and think you may have spotted the truck, contact HPD.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotgun violencewoman killedshootingdead body
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News