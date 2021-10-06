Woman found dead in N. Houston street after neighbors hear sound of gunshot

Police investigation happening right now off of Reid & Irvington. It appears a victim was shot and killed sometime around 7am. Neighbors reported hearing arguing and then gunfire.



Working to gather more info. Stay with @abc13houston for updates. pic.twitter.com/v0XU5tz7t5 — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) October 6, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder investigation is underway on Houston's north side after neighbors said they heard a gunshot and found a woman dead in the street.As neighbors on Reid Street near Irvington were prepping to start their day, they heard a gunshot."By the time I got up, I saw the fire department pulled up and I saw this body that was covered there," neighbor Jamie Garcia said.The call came into 911 just before 7 a.m.A young Black woman in her 20s or 30s was shot at least one time and killed, Houston police said, just a couple hundred feet away from the busy Irvington Boulevard."After speaking with neighbors, it looks like they heard an altercation between a male and female, followed by a gunshot," Det. Adrian Lopez with HPD said.Investigators said the suspect fled the scene eastbound on Reid in an older-model white Ford F-150Police found a cellphone at the scene and are working to figure out who it belongs to, as neighbors try to recover from the shock of a shooting in the middle of their street."This is tragic and just too close to home," Garcia said.If you were in the area on the north side, near Reid and Irvington, around 7 a.m. and think you may have spotted the truck, contact HPD.