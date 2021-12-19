theft

2 men arrested and charged for stealing 6 catalytic converters, saws worth $9K, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are warning shoppers of catalytic converter thieves during the holiday season after they say they arrested two men Friday for stealing six catalytic converters and two saws worth about $9,000.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies were called to the Houston Premium Outlets in the 29000 block of Northwest Freeway, where they found the two men fleeing the scene.


During a traffic stop, deputies identified the men as Demarion Sanders and Daviyon Washington.

Deputies said the converters were stolen from vehicles at the outlet mall and nearby businesses.


Sanders and Washington were arrested and charged with felony theft of metals.

Constable Mark Herman said their bond has not yet been set.
