Shots fired as armed catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An attempted catalytic converter heist in southwest Houston turned violent when thieves began firing shots after being caught in the act.

Houston police say the incident happened on April 23 at 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Corporate. It all began when the victim's sister took out the trash and noticed someone underneath her brother's truck.

The woman ran into the apartment, told her brother what she saw, and he, along with several relatives, ran outside to confront the suspects, police said.

At the sight of this, the victim told police the suspects ran to their car and one of them began shooting at the victim.

The first suspect was described as a Black man with brown eyes and black braided hair who could be between 22 to 28 years old. Police said he's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan pants and white shoes.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, between 25 to 30 years old, with black hair and a medium build. Police said that man is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The third suspect, a Black man, is between 17 and 22 years old. He reportedly has a medium build and was seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt.

HPD said the suspects' vehicle at the scene is a 2013 to 2018 black Chevrolet Malibu.
