Mother says she can't sleep after her son shot and killed his grandmother

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman said she is trying to understand why her son is charged with the murder of her mother, his very own grandmother."I'm losing 2 (people) my son he's in prison. He's probably never coming home," said Cassie Hanson.Hanson said she has not been able to sleep in the last few days after 23-year-old Marcus Deshawn Hanson was charged for murdering 68-year-old Sheila Crosslin."He's not that type. He wouldn't shoot his worst enemy, more less his grandma," said Hanson.It happened in north Harris County over the weekend. The sheriff's office found Crosslin shot to death in her bed, but they also found a second victim across the streetAn 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet. Why and how this all happened is still unclear."I think he was just randomly shooting but then again I don't know," said the mom.Hanson has not seen or talked to her son and now she's having to plan her mother's funeral."It's hard it's very hard," she said. "I can't sleep because every time I close my eyes I see my mom."It's a tough situation to handle losing her mother allegedly at the hands of her own son. She still has many questions."I just want to know baby why," she said.At the same time she's mourning the loss of a woman, she said, had a big heart and loved her grandson dearly."I could just see her one more time I miss her like crazy," she said.