North Harris County woman shot to death in bed in drive-by shooting, 11-year-old neighbor grazed by bullet

Around 1:30am, @HCSOTexas units responded to a drive-by shooting at 23000 blk Bettywood Ln. Preliminary info: an elderly female sustained gunshot wounds. Possibly in retaliation, a relative of the female returned gunfire & inadvertently struck an 11-yr-old female in an adjacent — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 19, 2020

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman asleep in her bed was shot to death overnight and her 11-year-old neighbor was injured when the victim's grandson shot back at a fleeing vehicle, deputies said.It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 23000 block of Bettywood Lane near Kuykendahl.The 68-year-old woman was asleep inside her home when someone began shooting from a vehicle outside, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies. As the vehicle took off, the woman's 23-year-old grandson ran outside and fired several shots. Across the street, an 11-year-old girl was playing inside her parent's bedroom when she was hit, investigators said.Deputies believe the return fire was what injured the child.It wasn't known what kind of vehicle left the scene or who the shooter is, investigators said.The 11-year-old was treated at the scene and released.