North Harris County woman shot to death in bed in drive-by shooting, 11-year-old neighbor grazed by bullet

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman asleep in her bed was shot to death overnight and her 11-year-old neighbor was injured when the victim's grandson shot back at a fleeing vehicle, deputies said.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 23000 block of Bettywood Lane near Kuykendahl.

The 68-year-old woman was asleep inside her home when someone began shooting from a vehicle outside, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies. As the vehicle took off, the woman's 23-year-old grandson ran outside and fired several shots. Across the street, an 11-year-old girl was playing inside her parent's bedroom when she was hit, investigators said.

Deputies believe the return fire was what injured the child.

It wasn't known what kind of vehicle left the scene or who the shooter is, investigators said.

The 11-year-old was treated at the scene and released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballwoman shotmurderfatal shootingchild injuredwoman injuredhomicidegun violenceshootingwoman killeddrive by shootingchild shotguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isolated storms today, much more next week
Lab approved for technique to speed up COVID-19 testing
3 dead, 9 injured after alleged drunk driver causes crash
Watching the Gulf this week
Politicians confuse late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for John Lewis in social posts
Fort Bend County Judge shares hate messages he's received
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Show More
Texas restaurant installs 'disinfecting portal' for guests
Houston leaders react to death of civil rights icon John Lewis
Man says final goodbye to wife who's dying from COVID-19
Couple under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19
Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels
More TOP STORIES News