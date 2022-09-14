H-E-B rings up new debit card with cash back perks for customers

As if Texans couldn't already get nearly everything at H-E-B, they can now get even more with H-E-B, at other stores. The ubiquitous grocery store announced big news on September 12: It's slipping its own debit card into users' wallets, offering cash back on qualifying H-E-B purchases.

The H-E-B debit card, ready for applicants now, opens up a few avenues to grocery shoppers, most notably 5 percent on "thousands of products from H-E-B." Specifically, the cash back applies to H-E-B brand items from pantry items to prepared foods, kitchenware, and more. Shoppers don't have to do anything to claim the extra funds - they just appear right back in the account.

Further, it is one more card to carry, but it may replace or duplicate one other. H-E-B debit will be accepted anywhere Mastercard is accepted, and essentially functions just like any debit card from a bank: it offers "an optional, high-yield savings account," direct deposits, and free H-E-B ATM withdrawals.

