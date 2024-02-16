Save on furniture at Southwest Surplus warehouse full of deals: 'Built to last'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are looking for furniture, you know just how expensive it can be to make your house or apartment your home, but there is a place you can turn to get good deals on furniture that needs a new life.

Way back before the pandemic, ABC13's Jeff Ehling would occasionally visit with the owner of Southwest Surplus whenever they got used hotel furniture and needed to clear their warehouse.

The owner stopped his retail business but is now reopening on a limited basis because his warehouse is once again packed to the rafters.

When you visit the showroom floor, it's easy to see why Phil Winterton of Southwest Surplus is ready to clear out his warehouse, where there is literally a mountain of furniture.

"I am bulging at the seams, and quite honestly, this stuff needs to move," Winterton said.

The goods mostly come from hotels updating their rooms and furniture stores closing their doors.

What you see at the warehouse is just a fraction of the supply, and because there is so much Southwest Surplus, it is selling cheap.

Lamps are going for just $10, artwork starts at $10, mirrors at $30, and a sleeper sofa could be yours for $50.

"This furniture for hotels is built to last," Winterton said.

The company is even selling complete rooms of furniture for $500, and that includes the mattress and box springs.

"For $500, you are paying less than what most of what one single piece in that room costs," Winterton said.

The company has office chairs, too, including Herman Miller chairs for $199 each, and there is a room full of them to choose from.

And there is even more merchandise beyond what the showroom can hold.

"We have 50 trailers that still need to be unloaded," Winterton added.

You can even find outdoor furniture, teak chairs, and a chaise lounge from the Las Colinas Hotel in Dallas, each piece selling for $199.

"I am going to run this liquidation until it's gone, so I would think 30 to 60 days, depending on how long it takes for folks to come get this stuff," Winterton said.

Southwest Surplus is located at 7811 N. Shepherd and will be open this weekend and beyond from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the supply lasts.

