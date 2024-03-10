Mother of suspect accused of murdering ex's son in Cloverleaf area arrested, charged, HCSO says

Harris County deputies are asking for help from the public in the continued search for Terry Rivera, accused of killing 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a wanted man accused of murdering his former girlfriend's 12-year-old son in the Clover-leaf area was reportedly arrested on Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is from a previous report.

Gonzalez sent out a post on social media stating Alva Cornejo was booked into the Harris County Jail and is charged with a felony offense of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Officials did not provide further details as to how her arrest came to be.

Cornejo is the mother of Terry Bryan Rivera, who is accused of fatally shooting his ex, Ashley Rostro's son, Carlos Fernandez, on Monday, March 4. As of Sunday, he remains on the run.

The shooting happened at the Crossings at Alderson apartments near Freeport Street just after 3 a.m.

According to HCSO, Rivera reportedly came through an unlocked bedroom window, where Carlos' little sisters, his mother, and his mother's current boyfriend slept.

Carlos' mother said he was asleep in the living room, but heard the commotion and ran to the room as Rivera opened fire, hitting him four times. Little Carlos was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He ran in there trying to save me," Rostro said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 12-year-old boy dies after wanted gunman fires shots into Cloverleaf-area apartment, deputies say

Rivera was said to have used his ex's gun in the shooting that he reportedly stole from her the previous Friday when he broke into the apartment, attacked her, and held the gun on the woman and her children. Rostro, said she begged authorities to protect her from her abusive ex, but she feels like that didn't happen.

Several neighbors witnessed and confirmed the attack.

Police also confirmed that Rivera and the woman share two children. Court records revealed Rivera's extensive violent history, but he pleaded down to lesser charges in each case.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Rivera was officially charged with capital murder and warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.