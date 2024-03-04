12-year-old boy dies after wanted gunman fires shots into Cloverleaf-area apartment, deputies say

Questions remain in the shooting death of 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez. Sources said a suspect has been arrested, but authorities said they are not releasing any information.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at an apartment in Cloverleaf overnight, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday at the Crossings at Alderson apartments on Alderson Street near Freeport Street, near the North Shore Ninth Grade Campus.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the boy was sleeping in his bedroom with two other children, 6- and 7-year-old girls, when someone walked up to the bedroom window and opened fire. The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the victim as Carlos Fernandez and shared a photo of him.

"Carlos was the best son, big brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. He loved his family so much, and he was loved by his family and others that met him. He was a caring young boy who had dreams and a whole life ahead of him," his aunt wrote on a GoFundMe she established to cover funeral expenses.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted. Sources told ABC13 that a suspect has been identified, but HCSO is not releasing his name.

"Anytime it involves a child, it just hurts a little bit more. It's just heartbreaking thinking this child should be getting ready for school very soon, and unfortunately, that's not going to happen," Gonzalez said. "If they shot a 12-year-old, who knows what they're capable of doing? We need to get them off the streets."

The boy's mother and another man were also inside the apartment during the shooting, HCSO said. No one else was hurt.

The suspect fled the scene, Gonzalez said. Deputies are now looking for a pickup truck that was seen leaving the area.

Surveillance video from a nearby business was sent to the ABC13 newsroom, showing a pickup truck speeding away from the apartment complex around the time of the shooting. Police have not confirmed if the truck in the video was the one involved.

"Here's a 12-year-old attending school, would have been going to school shortly. That child's promise has been robbed," Gonzalez said. "Who knows what that child would have ended up being or becoming? To be robbed due to senseless gun violence for whatever reason is just nonsense and just terrible for our community. This really hurts our community."

ABC13 spoke to the couple who lives next door to the apartment where the shooting took place, and they showed us where one of the bullets went through a wall and into their apartment. A drum set stopped further damage or injury.

"I'm just glad nobody was hurt," Jim Simms said, and added, "It's tragic," about his neighbor.

Simms told ABC13 that law enforcement had visited the unit previously for domestic situations. Eyewitness News asked HCSO for calls for service to the apartment, but they said they are holding onto that information back as they continue to investigate.

Carlos attended Dr. Gerald D. Cobb's 6th-grade campus. The school is offering support for staff and students who need it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.