Astros' Carlos Correa creates fundraiser to aid Houstonians following the storm

This is our fundraising campaign to benefit families without power, water, food and shelter in underserved Houston areas.



We will be collaborating with @nacchelp, @astrosfoundation, @kidsmealshouston to provide food to families in need. https://t.co/r1PNlVC6Xx — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) February 19, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is joining teammate Alex Bregman in showing up to help Houstonians in dire straits after a powerful winter storm hit the city earlier this week.From no power to no running water, thousands of residents have been helplessly hoping for the return of normalcy, all while enduring a global pandemic. Correa's fundraising campaign will dedicate itself to serving families without power, water, food or shelter in Houston's underserved communities.Some Houstonians admitted to having to boil snow to have a bit of hot water to do even the most basic thing like washing your hands or using the bathroom.His campaign is in collaboration with the Astros Foundation, NACC Disaster Services and Kids' Meals Houston.As of early Friday afternoon, Correa had raised $725 off of six contributions.