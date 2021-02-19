disaster relief

Astros' Carlos Correa creates fundraiser to aid Houstonians following the storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is joining teammate Alex Bregman in showing up to help Houstonians in dire straits after a powerful winter storm hit the city earlier this week.

SEE RELARTED STORY: Astros' Alex Bregman to host water distribution event Saturday

From no power to no running water, thousands of residents have been helplessly hoping for the return of normalcy, all while enduring a global pandemic.

Correa's fundraising campaign will dedicate itself to serving families without power, water, food or shelter in Houston's underserved communities.



SEE RELATED: US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas relief in under 24 hours

Some Houstonians admitted to having to boil snow to have a bit of hot water to do even the most basic thing like washing your hands or using the bathroom.

His campaign is in collaboration with the Astros Foundation, NACC Disaster Services and Kids' Meals Houston.

As of early Friday afternoon, Correa had raised $725 off of six contributions.

SEE RELATED: Houston Astros and Carlos Correa avoid arbitration with $11.7M deal, according to reports

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston astroswinter stormhoustondisaster reliefweatherfundraiserstorm recoverysevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISASTER RELIEF
Pres. Biden to sign major disaster declaration and visit Texas
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
Astros' Alex Bregman to host water distribution event Saturday
Houston approves $159M rental relief program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm death toll reaches 20 in southeast Texas
Pres. Biden to sign major disaster declaration and visit Texas
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
Lt. Gov. promises investigation into ERCOT's storm ready promise
Temporary purchase limits placed at H-E-B stores
These are the places giving out free water due to outages
Pipe-bursting temperatures expected again overnight
Show More
Energy emergency ends for Texas power grid
'Disasters within the disaster': Hospitals face compounding crisis
Astros' Alex Bregman to host water distribution event Saturday
Pipe-burst damaged Gallery Furniture, Mattress Mack said
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
More TOP STORIES News