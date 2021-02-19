Astros' Carlos Correa creates fundraiser to aid Houstonians following the storm

SEE RELARTED STORY: Astros' Alex Bregman to host water distribution event Saturday
From no power to no running water, thousands of residents have been helplessly hoping for the return of normalcy, all while enduring a global pandemic.
Correa's fundraising campaign will dedicate itself to serving families without power, water, food or shelter in Houston's underserved communities.
This is our fundraising campaign to benefit families without power, water, food and shelter in underserved Houston areas.— Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) February 19, 2021
We will be collaborating with @nacchelp, @astrosfoundation, @kidsmealshouston to provide food to families in need. https://t.co/r1PNlVC6Xx
SEE RELATED: US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas relief in under 24 hours
Some Houstonians admitted to having to boil snow to have a bit of hot water to do even the most basic thing like washing your hands or using the bathroom.
His campaign is in collaboration with the Astros Foundation, NACC Disaster Services and Kids' Meals Houston.
As of early Friday afternoon, Correa had raised $725 off of six contributions.
SEE RELATED: Houston Astros and Carlos Correa avoid arbitration with $11.7M deal, according to reports
The video above is from a previous story.