Houston Astros and Carlos Correa avoid arbitration with $11.7M deal, according to reports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have agreed to a one-year contract with All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa on Saturday, General Manager James Click announced.The two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth $11.7 million, according to multiple reports.Correa has been the only remaining unsigned arbitration eligible player on the Astros roster."Going through the arbitration process is necessary sometimes, and it's there for a reason," Click said. "But we're all glad to have it behind us so we can focus on our top priority, which is getting out there to compete for a championship with Carlos and the rest of the team."Correa also expressed how happy he was to come to an agreement."Arbitration is not a good process," said Correa. "I want to thank James Click, Jim Crane, and my agent, Jon Rosen, for getting the deal done. I'm ready to play and represent the Houston Astros."Correa had been seeking $12.5 million in 2021, while the Astros had offered $9.75 million.In the shortened 2020 season, Correa hit .264 in 58 games in the regular season with five home runs and 25 RBI, but really shined in the postseason.In 13 playoff games, Correa hit .362 with six homers and 17 RBI while posting a .766 slugging percentage. His big moment came with a historic, walk off 9th-inning home run vs. Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the ALCS. With that blast, he joined David Ortiz as the only players in Major League history with three career walk off hits in the postseason.Correa helped lead the Astros to an 8-5 record in the postseason, falling just one win shy of a return to the World Series.The 26-year-old also had his best season defensively in 2020, leading all Major League shortstops in fielding percentage.