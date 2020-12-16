crime stoppers

Police looking for man accused of sexually abusing child for years

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a child sexual abuse suspect, and authorities hope you can help find him.

Carlos Benjamin Pena is wanted in connection with a report of abuse that happened between 2009 and 2016.

The Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division is searching for the 53-year-old, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward related to his capture.

On Dec. 13, police received a report of sexual assault of a child that happened in the 16800 block of City View Place. Detectives learned through their investigation that Pena is believed to have sexually abused the victim for years, according to a statement from Crime Stoppers.

Police say Pena is a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 120 and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

There is a reward leading to the arrest for Pena. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfugitivehouston police departmentsexual misconductmost wantedcrime stopperssexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME STOPPERS
Serial robbery suspect targets drug stores along Westheimer
Murders up by 6 in 3 days as HPD fights to stop spike
Dallas man was lured to Houston to be killed, family says
NE Houston food store clerk pistol-whipped during robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dead inside Katy home where SWAT was called
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
Voter fraud crusade lands former HPD captain in handcuffs
Biden introduces Buttigieg as his transportation pick
Prairie View A&M gets $50M donation from MacKenzie Scott
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
91-year-old gets new COVID-19 antibody treatment to avoid ICU
Show More
School district gives students day off for 1st snow day
A chilly and breezy Wednesday
Retired HPD officer killed in shootout with neighbor, deputies say
Houston-area students take spotlight on National Signing Day
Former Conroe priest to be sentenced for child indecency
More TOP STORIES News