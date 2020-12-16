Police looking for man accused of sexually abusing child for years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a child sexual abuse suspect, and authorities hope you can help find him.Carlos Benjamin Pena is wanted in connection with a report of abuse that happened between 2009 and 2016.The Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division is searching for the 53-year-old, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward related to his capture.On Dec. 13, police received a report of sexual assault of a child that happened in the 16800 block of City View Place. Detectives learned through their investigation that Pena is believed to have sexually abused the victim for years, according to a statement from Crime Stoppers.Police say Pena is a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 120 and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.There is a reward leading to the arrest for Pena. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).