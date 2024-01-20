Video shows man shot to death next to neighbor after argument with driver in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance footage obtained exclusively by ABC13 shows a man being shot dead as he stands next to his friend.

It happened Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Tall Willow Drive in northwest Houston.

Witnesses say Carlos Alvarez, 37, had gotten into a white car prior to the shooting. They say the car later dropped him off down the road from the house he shares with his parents.

In the video, you can see Alvarez walking to his house.

A short time later, the car returns and turns around in a cul-de-sac. It then drives off again before reversing and stopping in front of Alvarez's house.

Witnesses say they heard Alvarez arguing with the driver.

"He just sounded mad, just yelling profanity at him and just pretty much just mad. And he told him, 'Get out the car, we'll fight it out,'" Cesar Andino said.

That's when another man, Alvarez's friend and neighbor, told Eyewitness News he walked outside to investigate. You can see him in the surveillance video standing right beside Alvarez.

The argument continues, and then witnesses say the driver shot Alvarez in the chest.

"I was inside and heard like a pop. It sounded like a firecracker," Markiesha Birdine said.

"I went over there to check on him, and he was just bleeding and having a hard time breathing," Andino said.

Alvarez's stepfather told ABC13 that he leaves behind a son and daughter. He said both he and his wife heard the gunshot from inside their home but didn't learn it was their son who was shot until later.

"It's horrible. Whoever - I don't understand why another person would want to take another person's life like that. Whatever it was over, that wasn't worth it," Birdine said.

Police haven't released a suspect or vehicle description, but witnesses say the shooter had curly hair and believed that he was driving a Lincoln MKZ.

It's unclear how Alvarez might have known his killer.

For updates on this story, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.