'It seemed surreal' 68-year-old carjacking victim speaks out about the terrifying ordeal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 68-year-old woman who was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart in northwest Harris County is speaking out about the terrifying encounter.Jill McCaskill is now left with a black and blue eye and a broken arm, but she is thankful it wasn't any worse.McCaskill went to the Walmart on FM 529 to get groceries on Saturday at about 8:15 a.m., thinking it wouldn't be busy."I had just pulled in, turned off my car, put my mask on, grabbed my purse, and he tapped on my window immediately and asked for my keys," McCaskill said.The suspect, who is described as a Black man wearing a gray hooded sweater and red shorts, flashed his gun."Sadly, my first thought was, 'Are you kidding me?' It seemed surreal," McCaskill said.In shock, McCaskill got out of the driver's seat and handed over the keys."That's when he shoved me and pushed me to the ground, and he got in my car and left," McCaskill said.During the fall, she broke her arm while trying to protect herself from hitting the pavement."I am a little irritated that I am in an age group where I am considered a target," McCaskill said.According to McCaskill, investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office have surveillance footage of the alleged suspect driving around the parking lot beforehand in a separate car with another person."They said the two people had been in the car for a while driving around the parking lot," McCaskill said. "They had been there for a while looking for someone. As I was driving to park (my car), they drove by me, and the police officer said probably because they saw I was alone and older."McCaskill not only wants the brazen carjacker caught, but she hopes her story can resonate with others."I've always felt I was aware of my circumstances, and yet this made me realize, even though you may be aware of it, it just takes being distracted for a second, and it can happen," McCaskill said. "That's what I think I'd like people to know."The suspect drove away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with a Texas plate JGP-419If you have information about the incident or suspect, please call us at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.