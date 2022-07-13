Police looking for shooter who carjacked man outside apartment in NE Houston

Northeast officers are on a shooting at 5300 Coke, One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 13, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting suspect who carjacked a man Wednesday in northeast Houston is still on the loose, police said.Officers said the shooter held up a man at about 2 a.m. outside an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Coke Street, near Carol Oliver Way.The victim was there to meet a woman when the robber shot him and stole his car, a maroon Honda Civic, according to police.Both the woman and the shooter are still being searched for by police.Police said the man was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.