Police looking for shooter who carjacked man outside apartment in NE Houston

Man shot during carjacking outside NE Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting suspect who carjacked a man Wednesday in northeast Houston is still on the loose, police said.

Officers said the shooter held up a man at about 2 a.m. outside an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Coke Street, near Carol Oliver Way.

The victim was there to meet a woman when the robber shot him and stole his car, a maroon Honda Civic, according to police.

Both the woman and the shooter are still being searched for by police.

Police said the man was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

