Police looking for shooter who carjacked man outside apartment in NE Houston

Officers said the shooter held up a man at about 2 a.m. outside an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Coke Street, near Carol Oliver Way.
The victim was there to meet a woman when the robber shot him and stole his car, a maroon Honda Civic, according to police.
Both the woman and the shooter are still being searched for by police.
Police said the man was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.
