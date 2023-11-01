64-year-old woman carjacked while checking GPS for directions in Greater East End, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 64-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight while she stopped to check her GPS in Houston's Greater East End last week. Now, police need help finding the two suspects responsible.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of the Oct. 23 incident on Clay Street east of downtown, near Navarro Middle School.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. when police say the woman pulled over to the side of the road to check her GPS for directions.

While she was stopped, a silver four-door sedan pulled in front of her and blocked her in. Two armed men then reportedly got out of the sedan and forced the woman out of her vehicle.

HPD said the suspects then got into her vehicle and drove off, taking her purse.

Authorities said they found the woman's car unoccupied the next day at an apartment complex along Wayforest Drive in north Houston.

The two suspects are described as white or Hispanic males. One was wearing a blue mask with a black shirt and gray pants, and the other a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

