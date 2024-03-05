60-year-old man sentenced to 10 years for shooting his wife to death in 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring man will spend a decade behind bars after being convicted of killing his wife.

Carey Birmingham, 60, was sentenced on Tuesday after shooting his wife to death in a northwest Harris County home on Dec. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of $5,000.

The 2021 shooting happened in the 19800 block of Rose Dawn Lane, where deputies found Patricia Birmingham dead in the driveway from an apparent gunshot wound.

At the time of the incident, investigators found that the husband and his wife were the only people present at the property.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man accused in wife's shooting death in northwest Harris County, deputies say