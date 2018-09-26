HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --This week, I met a veteran who has a larger-than-life personality. He landed his dream job at a hidden gem where they play Christmas music year-round.
You might as well call them Santa's little elves.
"People assume that Christmas is just a few months, but for the people working it, we work on it all year long," said Monica Garcia-Lorez, administrative manager at Always In Season.
Always In Season is a commercial holiday décor company in the Heights that works around the clock to spread the magic of Christmas throughout Houston. This year, they needed a little extra help filling positions.
"I looked at your segment online and thought it was a great place to post what we need," said Garcia-Lorez.
Four-year Marine Corps Veteran Brandon Mitchell and his wife saw our Who's Hiring in Houston segment and decided to give applying for a job a shot.
"I wasn't getting any luck anywhere else. Scrolled down until I saw what I wanted, and they were on here," said Mitchell who is now an install supervisor with the company.
Mitchell applied for the job and got hired that same day.
"Brandon Mitchell is a great person. We immediately loved his personality. He had the spark we were looking for," said Garcia-Lorez.
Fast forward a month and a half later and Brandon is overjoyed for this opportunity we brought him with Who's Hiring.
"I think it's awesome. I wouldn't even know about this or this opportunity until I looked at that or saw ABC13's Who's Hiring," said Mitchell.
If you're just like Brandon looking for something that you love, here's his advice.
"I would say go to Who's Hiring on abc13.com and see if there's something you like, scroll all the way down and you'll find what you love to do," said Mitchell.
Always In Season is still looking to fill seven permanent positions and they are always hiring for seasonal workers.
To apply head to Always In Season or stop by their office at 701 East 6 1/2 Street Houston, TX 77007. You can also call them at 713-681-1414.
