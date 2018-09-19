FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --A bakery owner in Friendswood was able to fill a position within one day after sharing an opening in the ABC13 Who's Hiring in Houston segment.
"I've tried to hire people through some of the big job sites, Monster, and had zero luck," said Grant Girouard, owner of The Cake Lady Bakery.
Girouard needed to hire an assistant baker and he needed to hire one fast.
"One of my employees suggested we get with you guys," Girouard told ABC13.
I included his need for a baker's assistant in Who's Hiring and within one day, he heard from job seekers.
"I was really surprised. I believe we got between eight and ten qualified applicants. It was really helpful," Girouard said.
One of those qualified applicants happened to be Luegina Denton, whose friend saw the opening on ABC13 and told her she should apply.
"It was very easy because when I went online you had a whole bunch of job openings," Denton explained.
Fast forward four weeks later and Denton is practically running things!
"She stepped in and did a wonderful job. We couldn't be happier with Ms. Denton." Girouard said.
For those of who need a little bit of encouragement while job seeking, Denton has this piece of advice.
"I think if someone is looking for a job, they should go to abc13.com and scroll and scroll until they find something that they are looking for," Denton said.
