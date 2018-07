HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

We know it's something many of you are asking: who's hiring in Houston?Whether you're looking for part-time or full-time work, or a career change, we're giving you a list of jobs every week.This job requires a high school diploma or GED and basic knowledge of medical terms. You must be able to multi-task and meet deadlines.You must have a bachelor's degree and two years of experience in the field.A family-owned company is looking to hire a shop welder. This job requires one year of college or technical school, a welding certification and five years experience.Make up to $50 an hour being a data analyst. This job requires a bachelor's degree and two years of experience.Arne's is hiring cashiers and store clerks. You must be at least 18 or older to work there.No experience is required, and these are full-time positions only.If you see a place hiring in your community, let me know. Email me or find me on Facebook: ABC13 - Chelsey Hernandez