HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We know it's something many of you are asking: who's hiring in Houston?
Whether you're looking for part-time or full-time work, or a career change, we're giving you a list of jobs every week.
Billing Coordinator
This job requires a high school diploma or GED and basic knowledge of medical terms. You must be able to multi-task and meet deadlines.
Project Manager for Cargo Operations
You must have a bachelor's degree and two years of experience in the field.
Shop Welders
A family-owned company is looking to hire a shop welder. This job requires one year of college or technical school, a welding certification and five years experience.
Data Analyst
Make up to $50 an hour being a data analyst. This job requires a bachelor's degree and two years of experience.
Arne's Party Supply
Arne's is hiring cashiers and store clerks. You must be at least 18 or older to work there.
No experience is required, and these are full-time positions only.
If you see a place hiring in your community, let me know. Email me or find me on Facebook: ABC13 - Chelsey Hernandez.
