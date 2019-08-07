Are you looking for a new job? See who's hiring in Spring Branch

Wanting to stay close to home? There are plenty of opportunities in Spring Branch.If you're great with caring for individuals with disabilities, Vita Living wants to hire you. They currently have openings for both full and part-time caregivers. The average pay is between $10 and $12 an hour.Spring Branch ISD needs to fill several positions ahead of the new school year, including bus assistants, bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers. Pay varies from $11 to $19 an hour.Kurz and Company is looking to hire a route delivery driver. Pay is $15 an hour and you must complete a drug test and physical.Ovation Data Services is looking for a records coordinator and customer service employees. The pay ranges from $14 to $19 an hour.The position is responsible for all shipping and receiving activities of warehouse and domestic and international shipments. The company deals in seismic information and management for various clients.They are looking for part-time and full-time caregivers, accounting clerks and a driver. The pay ranges from $10 to $15 per hour. You can apply in person at 7667 Woodway.