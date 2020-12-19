Violent car jacking in west Houston leaves man shot in the face

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help in identifying a suspect responsible for a violent car jacking with a deadly weapon in west Houston.HPD's Robbery Division released a video Wednesday from a Dec. 13 incident where a male suspect shot a man multiple times in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Fondren, and then drove off with the man's vehicle.Video shows the man in a white 2021 Mercedes attempting to leave the parking lot after noticing the suspect pacing back and forth suspiciously.During the man's attempt to leave, the suspect approached the female passenger, pointed a gun at her head and forced her out of the vehicle.The suspect then approached the man driving and a struggle ensued between the two.The suspect fired several times, striking the man in the face, and drove off in the car.The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.Police also said the suspect may have been shot with his own gun during the struggle.The woman approached during the incident described the suspect as an unknown race wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.