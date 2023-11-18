A high-speed chase in northwest Harris County came to a crashing halt Friday night when a sedan slammed into a KFC window.

Chase ends with crash into NW Harris Co. KFC restaurant

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A KFC in northwest Harris County was forced to pick up the pieces caused by two chase suspects who wound up crashing into the restaurant Friday evening.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office posted to its social media accounts a photo of a sedan halfway into the restaurant through what used to be a glass window.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

The crash took place in the 8900 block of North Sam Houston Parkway West near Fallbrook Drive.

According to the social post, constable deputies were assisting colleagues in Precinct 5 to search for one of the suspects who took off on foot.

Eyewitness News was told constable deputies immediately arrested one male and eventually caught the fleeing second suspect after a search.

No injuries were immediately reported. As of late Friday night, ABC13 was still trying to learn what led to the chase and what charges the suspects may be facing.