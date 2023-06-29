Melody Robinson has lived in her southeast home since the early 1970s and said it's been hit by speeding vehicles six or seven times since that time.

SE Houston woman pleads City of Houston for speed bumps after multiple cars have crashed into home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman living in southeast Houston has come to ABC13 for the second time in eight years after a speeding truck nearly crashed into her home on Monday morning.

That vehicle crashed into a stop sign on Saint Lo Road before it could reach Melody Robinson's house, but she wasn't as fortunate when she first contacted us in 2015.

A speeding SUV ran that same stop sign before crashing into a metal gate she had installed to protect her home and family from such instances. The gate, she says, is still bent from that crash.

"It won't even match up to that anymore because of how bad it was," Robinson said about the gate's inability to close properly after that 2015 collision. "We used to be able to lock it."

Robinson reached out to us in 2015 because she wanted the city of Houston to install speed bumps on Saint Lo Road to slow cars down before they get to the stop sign.

She said that effort has been futile.

"No one has ever come out," Robinson said.

The incident on Monday happened at about 8:45 a.m. when a truck crashed into the stop sign and sent a tire flying into the yard of Robinson's neighbor, Friedriecke Davis.

"It's been every day," Davis said when asked how often she sees cars speeding towards the stop sign across the street from the home she's lived in for three years.

Robinson has lived in her home since the early 1970s and said it's been hit by speeding vehicles six or seven times since that time.

She said two of those instances included vehicles crashing into her living room, which is why she installed the gate in front of her driveway.

A spokesperson from the City of Houston's Public Works Department told us a speed bump project on Saint Lo Road is on their waitlist, but it'll stay there until there's enough funding to complete construction.

They also said most money for speed bumps comes from council district service funds, so we reached out to Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz to see if her office could help.

Evan-Shabazz's office said they have reached out to Robinson.

In the meantime, Robinson just hopes the city does something before it's too late.

"You all need to do your jobs," she told City of Houston officials. "Give us the speed bumps we need to protect our children, our families, and our homes before something critical actually happens."

