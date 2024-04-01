Possibly intoxicated driver detained after car crashes into NW Harris Co. home, Pct. 4 says

Harris County Precinct 1 deputies said a driver who showed signs of intoxication was detained after allegedly slamming into a home on Chalet Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A terrifying moment of a car slamming into a home during Easter weekend was caught on video in northwest Harris County.

The homeowner told ABC13 that he and his family were enjoying the weekend at home when they were met with a car in their living room.

Screams from the family can be heard on video as the car went right into the home on Chalet Road on Saturday.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputies responded to the crash, saying the driver showed signs of intoxication and was detained.

According to the homeowner, his 4-year-old son got stuck under debris but was eventually pulled out safely.

Twelve people were reportedly inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.