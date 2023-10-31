Car crashes into Robert E. King Elementary before students' dismissal process, Katy ISD says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Dismissal at a Katy Independent School District campus was delayed after a car struck the side of the building on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the district, no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into the Robert E. King Elementary School in the 1900 block of Charlton House Lane shortly before school was let out for the day.

The driver was said to be traveling at a slow rate of speed when the crash happened.

The district said there was no structural damage to the school. Out of caution, the students' dismissal process was on hold until Katy ISD police properly cleared the scene.

It was not made known by officials of the driver's condition.