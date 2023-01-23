SH-146 northbound at Fred Hartman Bridge back open after major crash

Harris County Precinct 8 said Life Flight is at the scene but didn't share any details about what happened.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash and vehicle fire shut down the northbound lanes of SH-146 at the Fred Hartman Bridge on Monday morning, according to La Porte's Office of Emergency Management.

The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office shared photos, including one that showed a vehicle engulfed in flames and thick black smoke. Life Flight was on the scene.

TxDOT was also on scene to inspect the bridge.

Transtar first reported the crash at about 8:20 a.m. One lane opened around 9:34 a.m.

By 10 a.m., the area was back open.

