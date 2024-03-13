Driver dies after crashing through fence at South Union-area elementary school, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died after crashing through two fences at an elementary school in the Greater OST/South Union area overnight, according to police.

Houston police said it appears the driver veered off the roadway on Martin Luther King Boulevard and crashed into not one, but two fences at Peck Elementary School just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The impact caused the vehicle to flip.

Video from the scene shows the car landed upside down.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, HPD is trying to determine what exactly led up to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe he may have had a medical emergency or may have fallen asleep. The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and a toxicology report to determine his exact cause of death.

"The angle that he left the roadway, it's like he, something happened. Like I said, potentially he fell asleep, potentially had some sort of medical issue that caused him to leave the roadway," Sgt. David Rose said.

Police don't believe any other drivers were involved in the crash and the driver who was killed was the only person in his vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.