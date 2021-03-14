murder

Man charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of 20 and 21-year-old siblings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been charged with capital murder after a shooting in southwest Houston that killed siblings, ages 20 and 21.

Court records show the Harris County DA's office has reason to believe 22-year-old Roger Salazar "intentionally and knowingly" caused the deaths of Jessica and Luis Ruiz with a firearm.


The deadly shooting occurred March 10 on Ranchester Drive when the siblings, along with three other people, got into a confrontation with two men in a sedan. At some point, the men left, then returned and opened fire.

Four people were shot, including 55-year-old Josafat Ocampo Mesa, a relative of the Ruiz siblings.

Family told Eyewitness News he was a son, brother, cousin and "the best uncle they could all have." The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman who survived, was rushed to the hospital. The fifth person at the scene was not injured.

The sister of Luiz and Jessica set up a GoFundMe page for anyone interested in helping to pay for their funeral expenses.



The video above is from a March 11, 2021, report filed early on in the investigation of the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingmurderhouston police departmentfatal shootinggun violencesiblingsman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
London police under fire for using force at peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard
7 shootings leave 3 dead, 9 shot across city
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
2 brothers shot outside Midtown McDonald's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Mom accused of sending deepfake images of teen daughter's cheerleading rivals
Our 1st of 2 fronts arrives today, here's what to expect
FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border;
Houston's largest mural shines light on city's hunger problem
Trae tha Truth opens pop-up store in the Galleria
Texas expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday
Show More
Watch tonight: Singer-songwriter from Katy taking 'Idol stage
Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
Reason behind mysterious early morning light in East Coast sky
At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'
1 dead after fatal hit-and-run Gulf Freeway crash
More TOP STORIES News