Man charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of 20 and 21-year-old siblings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been charged with capital murder after a shooting in southwest Houston that killed siblings, ages 20 and 21.Court records show the Harris County DA's office has reason to believe 22-year-old Roger Salazar "intentionally and knowingly" caused the deaths of Jessica and Luis Ruiz with a firearm.The deadly shooting occurred March 10 on Ranchester Drive when the siblings, along with three other people, got into a confrontation with two men in a sedan. At some point, the men left, then returned and opened fire.Four people were shot, including 55-year-old Josafat Ocampo Mesa, a relative of the Ruiz siblings.Family told Eyewitness News he was a son, brother, cousin and "the best uncle they could all have." The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman who survived, was rushed to the hospital. The fifth person at the scene was not injured.The sister of Luiz and Jessica set up a GoFundMe page for anyone interested in helping to pay for their funeral expenses.