murder

3 men charged with capital murder in shooting of Houston siblings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A third person has been arrested in a shooting that killed three people, including siblings, a little over a week ago in southwest Houston.

Juan Turcios is charged with capital murder in the death of 21-year-old Luis Ruiz.

Turcios is accused of trying to rob Luis and intentionally causing his death by shooting him. The suspect is in custody.

Two more people have already been charged with capital murder in the death of Luis and his 20-year-old sister Jessica.

On Monday morning, Juan Bartolo, 18, was charged with capital murder.

Court documents say Bartolo "knowingly and intentionally" caused the deaths of Luis and Jessica by shooting them. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to court records from the Harris County District Attorney's Office on Sunday, 22-year-old Roger Salazar was the first person charged in the killings, alleging that he also "intentionally and knowingly" caused the deaths of Jessica and Luis with a firearm.

The deadly shooting occurred March 10 on Ranchester Drive when the siblings, along with three other people, got into a confrontation with two men in a sedan. At some point, the men left, then returned and opened fire.

Four people were shot, including 55-year-old Josafat Ocampo Mesa, a relative of the Ruiz siblings.

Mesa was also killed in the shooting.

Family told Eyewitness News he was a son, brother, cousin and "the best uncle they could all have." The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman who survived, was rushed to the hospital. The fifth person at the scene was not injured.


The sister of Luiz and Jessica set up a GoFundMe page for anyone interested in helping to pay for their funeral expenses.



The video above is from a March 11, 2021, report filed early on in the investigation of the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingmurderhouston police departmentfatal shootinggun violencesiblingsman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
8 dead in GA spa shootings; suspect faces murder charges
Why HPD is transferring officers to the homicide division
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Galveston fishing group treated to rare killer whale sighting
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Turner's choice for HPD chief met with skepticism about reform
More lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson over misconduct allegations
Court issues critical decision over ERCOT's ability to be sued
43 people arrested in Harris Co. street racing initiative
No. 2 UH Cougars get turn to start their tourney tonight
Show More
Google Maps rolls out edit feature to add new streets
Wrong-way driver may have caused crash on 610 South Loop
Suspect arrested after shooting at Montgomery Co. deputies
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Beautiful this afternoon, allergy woes increasing
More TOP STORIES News