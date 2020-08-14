child killed

'He meant the world to me': Murdered 5-year-old boy remembered in North Carolina

WILSON, North Carolina (KTRK) -- Family members and friends gathered Thursday to honor the life of Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year-old boy tragically shot and killed while riding his bike last weekend.

More than 100 cars filled a funeral home parking lot and other nearby places. Family, loved ones, and strangers all showed up to lift up Cannon's family during an unthinkable time.

Merrill Race, Cannon's grandfather, spoke to WTVD-TV, expressing his pain and disbelief.

"We shouldn't even be here," Race said.

Race, a member of the local Guardians of the Children, describes his grandson as a "beautiful kid" who loved playing outside.

Lee Parker, Cannon's stepfather, says he helped raise the young boy with his wife, Bonny Waddell.

EMBED More News Videos

Bike On Cannon, a community-led Facebook page memorializing the boy, said the postponement comes to "respect the family's wishes" as it would allow them time to grieve



"He meant the world to me, just like all the other kids that are mine I helped raise," Parker added.

Parker recalled getting the phone call on Aug. 9, learning Cannon had been shot, allegedly by a neighbor. He went on to say it shook him to his core.

"I received the call, man. I was riding down the road, and I just blacked out, couldn't even think for a few seconds, took me a minute to register it," Parker said.

Since Sunday, Cannon's death has garnered national attention. People all across the world have been using several hashtags with Cannon's name, sending prayers, words of encouragement, and even monetary donations.

"From Australia, Ohio, Colorado, I mean, it don't stop. It's all around the world," Parker said.

Darius Sessoms, 25, is in jail on no bond, facing a first-degree murder charge. The Wilson, North Carolina, Police Department has not released any information regarding a motive.

The family says Cannon was set to start kindergarten this week. His grandfather is angered that anyone would do this to a kid who was just outside being a kid.

"That's evil. I never met this guy in my life, but that is one evil dude. He's there where he should be," Race said.

Neighbors, too, were distraught over the little boy's death.

Race and Parker say their family is missing a loving, free-spirited young boy who will be deeply missed and impossible to replace.

"It'll never be behind us. He'll always be with us, but we're going to get through it," Parker said.

The family intends to hold a vigil in the near future, but no details or dates have been announced. Right now, they say they need some time to mourn and heal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonwilson countyncmurderhomicidechild killedfuneralchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
5-year-old shot and killed while outside on bike
Dad of murdered 5-year-old says suspect was neighbor
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
Dad charged with murder after allegedly beating toddler
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen procession to memorial underway in Houston
This timeline details the tragedy and legacy of Vanessa Guillen
Heat Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
9/11 tribute lights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Teacher shares school lunch tips to avoid student contact
Show More
ABC13's Brhe Berry returns after delivering baby girl in May
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Foul ball leads to massive fight and deadly shooting
Dad of murdered 5-year-old says suspect was neighbor
PPP loans for 1000s of churches, SBA bends rules
More TOP STORIES News