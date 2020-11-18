school testing

68 Texas lawmakers want STAAR test canceled this school year

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 60 Texas legislators signed a letter asking the Texas Education Agency to cancel the STAAR exam this school year.

In a letter sent by Rep. Diego Bernal on Wednesday, the lawmaker is asking the TEA to cancel the exam and have it be used as a "diagnostic tool" instead.



"At most, any administration of the STAAR exam during the 2020-2021 school year should only serve as a diagnostic instrument to see where our students stand academically as opposed to an assessment instrument to determine district and campus sanctions under the current A-F accountability system," read the letter.

Bernal, who represents a district that covers downtown and north central San Antonio, serves as vice chairman of the State House Public Education Committee. A total of 68 legislators signed the bipartisan letter.

READ THE LETTER IN FULL HERE.



Bernal also mentioned the "COVID Slide" in his letter, which refers to the belief that the virus has impacted large numbers of students to the point that many are now behind and/or failing.

"Instead of proceeding with the administration of the STAAR exam as planned, the agency, along with our districts and campuses, should be focused on providing high-quality public education with an emphasis on ensuring the health and safety of students and educators," wrote Bernal.

Meanwhile, the Texas State Teachers Association said it's supporting Bernal's efforts. In a tweet posted on Thursday, the organization said, "#TeamTSTA applauds and supports the efforts of 68 members of the Texas House, both Republicans and Democrats, who have called on the state education commissioner to seek the necessary federal waivers to cancel STAAR testing for this school year."



In July, just four months after the pandemic began, Gov. Greg Abbott waived the grade promotion requirement related to the STAAR exam for 5th and 8th grade students.



