ABC13 to host two-night town hall on 'COVID-19 & Our Schools'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas officials work to address a surge in COVID-19 cases, we know you have questions and concerns about keeping your children safe this school year.

ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, will present a two-night town hall on Wednesday and Thursday, July 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., highlighting what you need to know as students head back to class for the fall semester.

Eyewitness News anchors Gina Gaston and Erik Barajas are gathering school superintendents and medical experts to answer your questions about going back to school.

You can submit your questions below for possible inclusion in the town hall.

The superintendents on our panel represent some of southeast Texas' largest school districts, where more than half a million students receive their education:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 - 7 p.m.
Anchor Gina Gaston, moderator
  • Dr. Grenita Lathan, Houston ISD superintendent
  • Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Aldine ISD superintendent
  • Dr. Rodney Watson, Spring ISD superintendent
  • Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County Public Health executive director
  • Zeph Capo, Texas Federation of Teachers president

THURSDAY, JULY 30 - 7 p.m.
Anchor Erik Barajas, moderator
  • Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD superintendent
  • Dr. Greg Smith, Clear Creek ISD superintendent
  • HD Chambers, Alief ISD superintendent
  • Zeph Capo, Texas Federation of Teachers president

You can watch the two-night town hall at ABC13.com, on the ABC13 news app, on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube and connected TV apps: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Submit your question for our panelists:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
