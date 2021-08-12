California father marks daughter's 1st birthday after pregnant wife killed by suspected DUI driver

ANAHEIM, California -- It's been one year since a pregnant woman in Anaheim was killed by a suspected DUI driver.
Yesenia Aguilar's husband, James Alvarez, shared beautiful photos Wednesday with his daughter Adalyn on Instagram.
She is wearing a pink dress - just like her mom wore - in the same spot where Aguilar did her maternity shoot.
READ ALSO: Baby photo shoot honors mom killed by DUI suspect in California
The couple went out for a walk last August when Aguilar was hit and killed. She was eight months pregnant at the time.
Following the crash, doctors were able to deliver Adalyn by emergency cesarean section, but they could not save her mother. Adalyn turned 1 year old on Wednesday.
James wrote in his Instagram post that although it's been a tough journey, he is trying to be the best father for Adalyn, and "I want to make my wife proud."
He also wrote: "Adalyn, I know if your mommy was here, she would have been the happiest person alive. She would be so excited to celebrate your birthday. That's why, I'm making sure I fulfill her wishes and wish the happiest birthday ever baby. Your mommy and daddy loves you."
