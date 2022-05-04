housing

New California program for first-time homebuyers will let you borrow down payment at 0% interest

The program helps homebuyers with a loan of up to 10% of the purchase price.
EMBED <>More Videos

How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The state of California launched two programs last month to help those interested in becoming homeowners, and one of them allows first-time homebuyers to borrow a down payment at 0% interest.

According to the California Housing Finance Agency, the Forgivable Equity Builder Loan program will help homebuyers with a loan of up to 10% of the purchase price.

The state says you don't have to repay the junior loan if you stay in the home for five years.

The loan is available to Californians whose income is less than 80% of the area median income in the county where the property is located. It can be used for down payment or closing costs, including rate buydowns.

"Home equity has proven to be one of the strongest ways for families to build and pass on intergenerational wealth and CalHFA is committed to improving equitable access to homeownership for all Californians," said CalHFA's Executive Director Tiena Johnson in a statement released earlier this month. "The Forgivable Equity Builder Loan, which gives first-time homebuyers a head start with immediate equity in their homes, will help California families build and pass on that wealth with a secure, stable home loan."

The loan is available through CalHFA's network of lenders, which covers every California county.

For more information on how to apply, visit the CalHFA's website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneynationalhomenorthern californiarentseconomysouthern californiareal estate developmenthousingu.s. & worldhousing marketresearchreal estateloanshomeownerscaliforniarenters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HOUSING
Housing shortage, rising rents squeeze US college students
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Some TX landlords got a piece of $2 billion rent relief money
Houston named top-10 housing market for growth and stability
TOP STORIES
Overturned cement mixer closes inbound lanes of Katy Fwy
Woman and child may have drowned in Galveston pool, witness says
ERCOT under constant 'cyber warfare' threats
One more chance for thunderstorms before record heat for Mom
Judge to sentence man convicted of murdering Josue Flores
2 drivers killed in head-on crash on Highway 3 in SE Houston
Man who let tiger roam neighborhood is now a convicted murderer
Show More
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
What to watch to celebrate Star Wars Day
Astros' Dusty Baker becomes 12th manager to reach 2,000 wins
Garth Brooks concert at LSU registers as earthquake on Richter scale
How you can celebrate May the 4th around the Houston area
More TOP STORIES News