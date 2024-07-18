Airbnb.org to provide free temporary housing for Houstonians displaced by Hurricane Beryl

It's been exactly a week since Hurricane Beryl hit, and many are still struggling with power outages and house damage.

It's been exactly a week since Hurricane Beryl hit, and many are still struggling with power outages and house damage.

It's been exactly a week since Hurricane Beryl hit, and many are still struggling with power outages and house damage.

It's been exactly a week since Hurricane Beryl hit, and many are still struggling with power outages and house damage.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Airbnb.org announced plans July 18 to provide free temporary housing for Houstonians displaced by Hurricane Beryl in partnership with nonprofits Alexander JFS and Tejano Center for Community Concerns.

The video above is from a previous report on how to get additional help.

The details

According to a July 18 news release, stays will be completely free for guests and funded by Airbnb.org, an independent nonprofit dedicated to connecting people with free temporary housing in times of crisis.

While Airbnb.org is offering completely free temporary housing, the release states Airbnb hosts will have the choice to offer their homes either for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org.

How it works

Houston-based nonprofits Alexander JFS and Tejano Center for Community Concerns will identify Houston residents in need of temporary housing due to Hurricane Beryl and help connect them with Airbnb.org stays.

"Airbnb.org does not offer housing directly to individuals at this time. Airbnb.org stays for people impacted by Hurricane Beryl in Houston will be coordinated by Alexander JFS and Tejano Center for Community Concerns," the release reads.

Per the release, residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Beryl can visit the Alexander JFS and Tejano Center for Community Concerns websites to learn more about how to access temporary housing.

Quote of note

"Together, we are alleviating the stress of finding temporary housing for displaced families, ensuring their safety and stability during a challenging time," said Adriana Tamez, president and CEO of Tejano Center for Community Concerns, in a statement.

How to help

Airbnb.org hosts interested in offering free or discounted stays to people impacted by Hurricane Beryl can visit Airbnb.org for more information.

According to the release, Airbnb.org will waive all service fees for Airbnb.org hosts and guests, and hosts who sign up to share their home through Airbnb.org will receive damage protection and liability insurance with AirCover for each booking.

Others who want to support those impacted by Hurricane Beryl can also donate to Airbnb.org.

"100% of donations go toward covering the cost of temporary stays for this response and other crises," the release reads.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.